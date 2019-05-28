Head stories 

CBO announces Treasury Bills tender results

Oman Observer

Muscat: A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 140 was held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) this week. The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 3 million, for a maturity period of 182 days, from May 29 until November 27. The average accepted price reached 98.750 for every RO 100 while the minimum accepted price arrived at 98.750 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 2.50 per cent and 2.53 per cent. The interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 2.92 per cent for the period from 28/5/2019 to 3/6/2019 while the discount rate is 3.68 per cent for the same period. The Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the CBO on behalf of the Government, which helps the licensed commercial banks to gainfully invest their surplus funds. — ONA

