CBI probe would have finished Modi: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “removed in panic” midnight because Verma was going to begin a probe into the controversial Rafale deal that would have been “suicidal” for Modi.

He also said the stripping of the powers of the CBI chief was “illegal, criminal and unconstitutional” and was an insult to the Chief Justice of India, Leader of Opposition and the people of India as the CBI Director cannot be removed or appointed without the approval of the three member committee of Prime Minister, CJI and LOP.

