Caution sounded as rains hit many wilayats

MUSCAT, MAY 18 – Following low pressure impact, heavy rains accompanied by thunders were reported from several parts of the Sultanate on Saturday. In its second forecast regarding weather conditions in the Sultanate, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said that heavy rains are expected in the coming days. “Sunday and Monday will witness the highest impact of the low pressure which is located at the centre of the Arabian Peninsula,” the forecast said, quoting weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre. It is expected to continue till Wednesday, May 22. Rainfall is likely to be in the range of 30 mm to 75 mm.

The PACA, meanwhile, issued an advisory asking people to take precaution during rain, wadis and low horizontal visibility and to check the sea state before sailing. According to the forecast, rains are expected especially in the mountainous areas Al Amerat and Qurayat in the Muscat Governorate. “We expect heavy rains over Al Hajr Mountains and the adjoining areas in the coming hours as well as the coastal areas of Dhofar,” said a weather expert at Oman Meteorology, PACA. Convective cloud formations over Al Hajr Mountains would have its effect in the coastal areas, and this is according to the weather radar as well as satellites images and charts of numerical weather predictions, he added.

On Saturday, rains were reported from South and North Al Sharqiyah, South and North Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah. For Sunday, the weather forecast stated that partly cloudy to cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate with chances rain occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh downdraft winds and hail. The coast of Dhofar Governorate is expected to have rains and the impact might be seen in Al Wusta too, pointed out the weather expert. Sea is expected to be rough along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 3.0 metres and slight to moderate along the rest of the coasts with maximum wave height of 1.5 metre. Caution is on poor visibility during dust rising wind and rain.