Civil Service Council reviews job related issues
MUSCAT: The Civil Service Council on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy,Read more
MUSCAT: The Civil Service Council on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy,Read more
Muscat, Dec 24 – One of our main aims in 2018 is to bring together national, regional and international professionalsRead more
MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality is preparing to start the 18th session of the Muscat Festival amid intensive preparedness at the differentRead more
Muscat, Dec 24 – Oman is going to be in the spotlight next month at the Travel and Adventure ExpoRead more
SALALAH, Dec 24 – Encouraged by the honour of Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work, the functionaries of Dar alRead more
MUSCAT Dec 24 – The current recovery in oil prices coupled with the drive towards economic diversification augurs well forRead more
The importance of fitness to physical health and mental well-being cannot be overemphasised, say a number of Muscat-based physicians andRead more
MUSCAT: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances arrested a man in connection with possessing drugs with the purposeRead more
MUSCAT: The activities of the second version of the “Desert Guide Caravan” journey in the Wilayat of Bidiyah in theRead more
The Omani-Iranian Friendship Shooting Championship concluded at the Shooting Ranges of the Sultan’s Armed Forces Training Brigade.Read more
The Olympic Equestrian Training Centre in Al Filaij organised a two-day hurdle under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin MohammedRead more
Muscat, Dec 24 – A total of 3,062 commercial licences have been handled by the Ministry of Commerce and IndustryRead more
Muscat, Dec 24 – The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has recognised a new list of institutions for Omani studentsRead more
IBRA: The Royal Oman Police celebrated the inauguration of a new building for North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command andRead more
Muscat, Dec 24 – Photography is not allowed inside the Al Haram during the Haj or Umrah pilgrimage, warned theRead more
MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, will inaugurate the Regional Forum of Parliamentarians inRead more
MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University’s Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research (DVC-PSR) recently concluded a series ofRead more
According to the Official Gazette, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos conferred the Sultan Qaboos Medal (First Class) to Dr Mohammad alRead more
MAN Truck & Bus is currently delivering 33 Lion’s Coaches to Mwasalat. MAN’s partner in Oman, Arabian Engineering Services (AES)Read more
The Ministry of Higher Education’s committee that recognizes foreign universities and courses has recommended a fresh list of institutions forRead more