Cases of lost, mishandled air luggage rose worldwide in 2018 — study

Air passengers had to grapple with more incidents of luggage mishaps in 2018, with Europe faring far worse than Asia or North America, according to fresh data released on Wednesday.

For every 1,000 passengers, there were 5.69 cases worldwide of lost, damaged or severely delayed luggage in 2018, found the report from Sita, a Brussels-based firm that specialises in air transport communications and information technology.

That is an increase from 5.57 cases per 1,000 passengers in 2017.

Travellers in Europe had to deal with far more baggage hassle — with7.29 incidents per 1,000 — than those in North America and Asia, at 2.85 and 1.77, respectively. One reason for Europe’s higher share of problems is the frequent number of transfers, the report said.

However, the report also notes that the long-term trend shows marked improvement: Ten years ago, the risk of mishandled luggage was three times higher.

Overall, 77 per cent of all cases in 2018 involved delays, while 18 per cent incurred damage and 5 per cent were stolen.

But only one in 20 delayed pieces were lost for a significant stretch, the report found. — dpa

