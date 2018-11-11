CAS Nizwa holds event to boost self confidence in students

NIZWA Nov 11 – A ‘Dose of Self-Sufficiency’ event was organised by students of the Public Relations Department at the Faculty of Applied Sciences in Nizwa. A part of the ‘Accept Yourself’ campaign, the event was held under the auspices of Dr Sharifa bint Abdullah al Mahrouqi, Assistant Dean for Academic Support. It was attended by members of the faculty, administrative staff and students. It began with a dialogue with Sara al Hashmi, a cancer survivor. She explained how she dealt with it, importance of awareness, accepting reality and looking at life with optimism and positivity. Walid al Rawahi, a trainer, presented a lecture on the science of physiognomy (a practice of assessing a person’s character or personality from their appearance) and analysis of personality. Students of the theatre group at the University of Nizwa presented a play on the theme ‘Accept Yourself’. Al Buraiki and Sariya al Gunaimi, both students, won the first and second prizes, respectively, for the ‘Best Instagram Campaign’.

AMAL AL ​​RIYAMI