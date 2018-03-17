Cars parked for long at Sahwa Park to be removed

MUSCAT: The Muscat Municipality in Seeb will today start removing the cars parked for a long time in the parking area of the Sahwa Park after the deadline given for car owners to remove their cars from the area has expired.

The municipality has placed stickers around the park warning motorists against long-term parking and parking outside the specified times in accordance with the regulations. Consequently, any car found parked outside the park opening time between 4 pm-12 am on weekdays and between 9 am-12 am on weekends, will be removed by the authorities. Besides, the car park gates will be activated to open during the park opening hours to ensure that the car parks preserved for the park visitors. — ONA

