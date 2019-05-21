CARRYING MESSAGE OF PEACE

The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II left the port of Cagliari in Italy on Monday, heading to the port of Lisbon in Portugal, as part of its international journey to Europe themed ‘Masts of Glory and Peace.’ The port of Lisbon is the fourth one to be visited by Shabab Oman II on its route to Europe. The vessel will visit a number of ports and European countries carrying the message of peace and brotherhood from the Sultanate to the world. The vessel will also take part in maritime festivals and sailboat regattas.

