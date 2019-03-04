Caribbean Carnival to spice things up in Muscat

An eclectic experience of music, fashion, food, and above all, fun will be the key attractions of the second Caribbean Carnival to be held on March 22 at Dolphin Village.

Organised by the Muscat Caribbean Community in Oman, the action-packed evening will be peppered with activities that trace their origins to the Caribbean states like Barbados, Brazil, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent.

Oman’s event, however, will be heavily influenced by Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival, known to be the biggest street party on Earth, and organisers said and will be loaded with dozens of high energy parties and premiere cultural competitions.

“We are expecting nearly 400 plus members and their friends from Oman and other GCC countries,” Natasha Winn, Chair of the Community said.

Caribbean Music such as Calypso, Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, Latino, Reggaeton, the Caribbean food, dancing and culture will be highlighted during the celebration.

“This event is a must-attend for anyone who loves fun and would like to experience the authentic Caribbean celebration. Participants will be in for amazing treats and the evening’s programme includes raffle draws and door prizes for various competitions including the best dressed and the best couple,” Winn shared.

The Muscat Caribbean Community came to be on January 17, 2019, by a Committee from Caribbean states like Barbados, Brazil, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago. St. Vincent has also joined in the celebration.

“In addition, we seek to partner with the Latin American (the Caribbean) communities in Oman and the region. It is our aim to provide support especially to the newcomers and create a community with an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness,” Winn said.

As part of its social commitment, the community has plans to support local charities and causes.

“This, March the Community has selected Muscat Dog Adoption as our charity of choice”, Natasha said.