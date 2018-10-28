Career guidance programme held

Muscat: Students from 20 Indian schools took part in Avenir 2018, a career guidance programme, which was inaugurated by Dr Hassan Kashoob, Vice-Chancellor of Dhofar University, at Indian School Al Maabela on October 26. The two-day event provided numerous opportunities for students to get acquainted with courses and careers across diverse disciplines. In welcome remarks, Dr Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman, underscored the significance of Avenir 2018. Yusuf Nalwala, former chairman of the Board of Directors, was the special guest.

