WE ARE HIRING

Oman Daily Observer is the longest running English daily newspaper in the Sultanate and is the most trusted source of information and news in Oman.

With the changing media landscape, we are ensuring the continued delivery of the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output and services for our readers.

To help us venture better into the digital era, we are looking for new team members.

Available Positions

♦ Managing Editor

♦ Features Editor

♦ Online Editor — Omani Only

(Video Content Producer)

Priority will be given to Omani applicants.

To find out more about these career opportunities particularly the job requirements and responsibilities, visit the Career section at www.omanobserver.om

Only shortlisted candidates who meet position requirement will be invited for interview.

Submit application on or before December 30, 2018.

MANAGING EDITOR

JOB BRIEF

Oman Daily Observer is looking for an experienced Managing Editor to oversee our company publishing operations. Reporting directly to our editor in chief, you will be supervising an army of staff including editors, subeditors, reporters amongst others.

You should be a skilled operations manager with proven track record in people management and process enhancement. You should be a savvy digital leader in the newsroom, fluent in the latest media trends, and adept at instilling and executing culture change. You’d be assisting the editor in chief oversee the development of new content, programmes and initiatives both for print and online. You should be a good content producer and curator and should be able to suggest story ideas with exceptional organisational and leadership skills as well as unique problem-solving ability.

Previous daily newspaper or reputable news agency experience is a must. Proven real-time news abilities. This position will be writing news and analysis on a real-time basis but will also be responsible for driving news in the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or similar field. Advance degree an advantaged.

Must have previously hold an upper management post particularly as managing editor of a news agency or daily newspaper. Bachelor’s degree holder must have nine (9) years, Master’s degree holder must have six (6) years and PHD degree holder must have three (3) years’ experience in newsroom management, including a significant period managing a digital newsroom.

With management experience (preferred)

Must be technical savvy with background in digital media content production and operation. Adobe (Photoshop + Illustrator) and Graphic Design knowledge is a plus.

An ability to multitask in a deadline-driven environment, and adapt constructively to change.

Solid grasp of the rules of grammar, spelling, punctuation.

Ability to write and edit accurately, with clarity, without bias.

Must be able and willing to work irregular hours as necessary.

Fluent in English and Arabic.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Represent the newsroom to the business side and work with the Editor in Chief to make sure that business objectives are reflected in the newsroom’s operation.

Manage editorial and production from article submission through publication in both print and digital formats. Edit and supervise content including news, features, and technical articles to include proofreading, line edits, and substantive edits. Planning major enterprise and investigative stories, special projects and unique news coverage.

Assist in the development of content strategies across all of our channels, including print, social networking, social media etc

Develop and maintain effective communication protocols for the pitching, brainstorming, review, and approval of content across channels with senior management and advisors.

Realign and enhance processes. Plan and manage all daily operations and administer the day-to-day running of the team including tasks such as scheduling coverage and holidays.

Develops and evaluates work quality measures and directs implementation of style guides and assessment systems.

Competitive compensation.

This is a permanent position.

Send detailed CV to: vacancy@oeppa.om

FEATURES EDITOR

JOB BRIEF

Oman Daily Observer is looking for experienced Features Editor to help oversee our Features Department including its day to day content needs and operations. You will be directly reporting to the Features Section Head.

(Preferred) You should be a skilled editor with previous experience working for a daily newspaper or reputable international news agency. You should be a savvy digital leader in the newsroom, fluent in the latest media trends, and adept at instilling and executing culture change.

You should be a good content producer and curator and able to work under pressure and tight deadlines. You should have good knowledge of Oman landscape and is able to pursue investigative stories as needed.

Previous experience as digital content producer a plus.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or similar field. Advance degree a plus.

(Preferred) Experience working in newsroom of a daily newspaper or a news agency. Must be technical savvy with background in digital media content production and operation.

Seasoned editor with advanced ability to thoughtfully redirect and rewrite lengthy articles. Solid grasp of the rules of grammar, spelling, punctuation. Ability to write and edit accurately, with clarity, without bias. An ability to multitask in a deadline-driven environment, and adapt constructively to change.

Excellent eye for detail and a good nose for news, news strategy, and approaches. Media-savvy, knowledgeable of lifestyle and events marketplace as well as Oman community

Adobe (Photoshop + Illustrator) and Graphic Design knowledge is a plus.

Must be able and willing to work irregular hours as necessary.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Ideate, write, edit stories daily and work closely with Features Editor in maintaining and executing story calendar. Assesses articles and makes recommendations on their publishing dates and placement. Recommends stories for inclusion on day to day operation.

Curate and localise international stories and develop content so it will be aligned with Observer standards. Vets selection of images for news articles and, as needed, identifies suitable images, working with writers and production team to ensure proper credit and rights clearance.

Collaborate with designers, reporters and contributors and ensure adherence of the Features section to style guide and established branding.

Performs a high-level quality control function to ensure that content is shaped and expressed in ways that will achieve the desired impact and impression on readers and users.

Contributes to strategies around social media of Oman Daily Observer content (news and other content) and directs social media in partnership with other members of the team.

Competitive compensation.

This is a permanent position.

Send detailed CV to: vacancy@oeppa.om

ONLINE EDITOR

(Video and Content Producer)

(OMANIS ONLY)

JOB BRIEF

Oman Daily Observer is looking for an experienced Online Editor (Video and Content Producer) for our website and social media accounts. Reporting directly to the Editor in Chief, the Online Editor will closely work with our Online Media team in the daily delivery and creation of videos or animated content as needed.

You should have a strong background in video production and digital content creation.

(Preferred) Experience should include producing at least five (5) videos per week for a daily newspaper or a news agency and is able to work with producers, editors, social media coordinators and other content creators.

Your experience must also include overseeing various projects from ideation, development, to production in the field, to post-production and distribution.

You must be technically savvy and should be adept on different social media terms.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or similar field.

Must be fluent in Arabic/English

(Preferred) Experience working with a newspaper especially in its digital section with a track record of producing not less than eight (8) videos per week

Should be adept in different video editing software particularly Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Vegas Pro etc.

Must be technical savvy with background in digital media content production and operation.

Must be able to shoot video and conduct interviews for stories off site, as requested

An ability to multitask in a deadline-driven environment, and adapt constructively to change

Must be able and willing to work irregular hours as necessary.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create/produce minimum of two videos per day for upload to our website and other social media accounts.

Identify local content of interest to viewers, preparing and posting journalistic stories and visuals on Oman Daily Observer website

Work closely with content producers, reporters and creators in the production of short videos and films with Oman Observer branding. Find ways to localise national and regional content, to help people in Oman understand the impact to them

Develop film branding and unique styles of storytelling for Oman Daily Observer

Launch new digital projects and programmes for all our social media channel.

Go out to the field to shoot, direct and conduct off-site interviews and upload the output within a strict timeline to Observer social media accounts and website

Competitive compensation.

This is a permanent position.

Send detailed CV to: vacancy@oeppa.om