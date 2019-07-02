Careem ends Sudan operations as part of Uber takeover deal

DUBAI: Careem has ended operations in Sudan as part of its planned takeover by Uber, a spokeswoman said on Monday, less than a year after the Middle Eastern ride-hailing firm launched in the country.

Careem began operations in Sudan in September 2018 after the United States lifted economic sanctions in 2017.

Uber said in an SEC filing it expected Careem to divest its operations in Sudan before its $3.1 billion takeover of the Dubai-headquartered company closes. The deal, announced in March, is expected to close early next year.

Careem shut its Sudan business on June 30, a spokeswoman said in a statement. — Reuters

Related