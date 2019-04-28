Card payment for vehicle parking at Muscat Airport  

Muscat: Bank Muscat has joined hands with Oman Airport Management Company to facilitate acceptance of all debit and credit cards for vehicle parking meters at Muscat International Airport. Boosting convenience for visitors to the airport, the initiative complements government efforts in making e-payment as the preferred mode of payment in Oman. The facility allows usage of all bank cards for parking of vehicles at the airport.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM – Cards & eBanking, said: “In line with its leadership position and customer-centric strategy, Bank Muscat is delighted to join hands with Oman Airport Management Company and launch yet another value-added service benefiting visitors to Muscat International Airport. Vehicle parking at the airport is now more convenient as cards issued by all banks are accepted for payments at the parking meters. Bank Muscat is proud to facilitate electronic payment as a business model. The initiative motivates a change in consumer behaviour that makes digital payment both a habit and preference in view of convenience and security.”