Caravan to provide agricultural guidance

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Sunday launched the agricultural caravan under the theme “Towards Optimal Use of Production Inputs”, which is the first time in the Sultanate.

It aims to confirm the communication between agricultural research, agricultural guidance and society in general and the farmers in particular to closely learn about the important constraints and needs for agriculture and production.

The agricultural caravan aims at raising the efficiency and experience of farmers in the use of fertilisers and pesticides, identifying the types of fertilisers and modern methods in their use, activating and strengthening social responsibility by fertiliser manufacturers towards the agricultural sector, in addition to finding channels of communication between experts and local specialists and regional participants in the caravan.

The inauguration ceremony was sponsored by Hamad bin Sulaiman al Ghuraibi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for Regional Municipalities, in the presence of a number of under-secretaries and officials from the public and private sectors.

On the sidelines of the caravan activities, an agricultural exhibition will be staged in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq for the duration of the days of the caravan, which will include specialised companies related to the agricultural sector, as well as a special section for small and medium enterprises and student groups to present technologies and innovations in fertilisation, irrigation and water management. The exhibition includes a corner for agriculture sector-related societies and agricultural companies corner, as well as a corner for success stories in agricultural projects.

The route of the three-day caravan includes Muscat-Al Suwaiq, Al Suwaiq-Barka and Barka-Suhar.

The caravan comes in cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Arab Fertiliser Association, and is funded by the Oman-India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO). — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...