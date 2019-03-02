Car park shade now mandatory

Muscat, March 2 – The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has launched a campaign across governorates to make it mandatory for house owners to set up car park shade in front of houses as per the ministerial decision of 63/2017. The campaign, under the slogan of “Towards safe and beautiful car park shade”, informs the people about the importance and necessity of implementing the regulation and the penalties for not complying with the provisions. The campaign includes seminars, workshops and awareness lectures to introduce the regulation and the importance of complying

with the technical requirements, especially to the workshops that make car park shades. It also includes exhibitions to raise awareness about the importance of complying with the requirements set by the ministry in this regard and to motivate those targeted groups to apply the rules and regulations in various forms of constructions, as well as organising cultural competitions. The campaign also includes field inspection visits to various houses in order to make them aware of the necessity of complying with the applicable requirements as well as carrying out visits to the workshops that make car park shades.