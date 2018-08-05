Car drifters arrested on Salalah road

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police represented by the Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation, has arrested two citizens who recklessly drifted their vehicles in scary display on a major high way in the Wilayat of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar. According to the ROP, vehicles were seized and drifters were transferred to the police station for legal action. In the Wilayat of Al Rustaq, the Royal Oman Police also arrested a citizen who was drifting his car on a highway in Al Hoqin.

