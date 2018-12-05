Car dealer fined for delivering faulty vehicle in Rustaq

Muscat: The Court of First Instance in Rustaq recently issued a judicial ruling against the owner of one of the car showrooms, in violation of the Consumer Protection Law 66/2014.

The the Consumer Protection Department received a complaint by a consumer he had purchased a car for RO23,100 from a showroom, but later during the registration realised that it did not meet the specifications standards as per the agreed requirements, such as the screen behind the front seats, which were not original. There were several defects including the screws that fixed the car seats and exterior body of the vehicle, among others.

The customer demanded the replacement of the vehicle which was refused by the dealer. The consumer protection got the vehicle examined the vehicle by a technical expert, but the seller rejected any kind of a friendly settlement. He was fined RO500 of which RO 300 has been executed.