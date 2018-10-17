Capturing the essence of a hike

They travel the uninhabited lands, climbing challenging altitudes and tapping remote locations, communicating an experience through the lens. They are adventurers, snapping the best of shots as they go backpacking, trekking, canoeing, climbing or even rafting. Their end rewards are striking images, capturing unseen scenes; grabbing the beauty around and unlocking the peace within and alluring individuals to visit the locale.

Gratifying to both body and soul, trekking in Oman is a reward in itself, testing spot-on endurance and vigor. The need to capture such enduring moments and the ample nature around has beckoned trekkers to photograph and seize amazing bird’s eye view. It can be anything from striking a cord between people and nature astound by the rawness of the land just discovered to the diverse flora and fauna, from capturing people of the region to whatever abstract that inspires the mind.

Landscape photography as most experts believe is best shot from an angle that follow uncommon routes and altitudes higher than one rose and has rarely ventured. In Oman, the higher altitudes of Hajar Mountain offers exotic shots when compared to pictures taken on a lower ground.

At 2,000 metre above the sea level can give a more panoramic view of the land below than at ground zero.

“These are the terrains which are accessible only when one hikes for more than hours to get some of the most amazing landscape views. Even in-between, one might spot gazelles or beautiful flora fauna that can be clicked with similar passion,” said award-winning photographer Qasim al Farsi.

Sharing his expertise, Qasim al Farsi explains; “There are some viewpoints which only trekkers are aware of from where the visions become clearer to a photographer. One can easily hunt for a unique frame, which has been long awaited. Places like Jabal Al Qamar or the Moon Mountain, few locations in Jabal Shams and Jabal Al Akhdhar are tough trek routes of not less than 12 km, where no vehicles but only our feet can venture. The path itself unfolds several secrets of nature which is a blessing to the one who witnesses such beauty. There can be nothing satisfying than capturing them on such treks. Missing them on lens is missing them forever. Therefore frame it before it is long gone.”

A journey where mind meets nature, treks through these paths unseals both lens and the eye to capture and behold the brilliance of nature. Each step amplifies the mind to see what is unseen from a newer angle. As love for nature and to be in its lap appeals trekkers to go places far and beyond, they leave nothing but footprint on the path. Clicking moments on such adventure trips, results in some of the most startling captures ever. Be it the farmlands of Oman countryside, the cityscapes from atop a hill, the moments of trekkers through the gradients, snapping while on a walk tells an intense story about the nature one could ever think of.

Trekking provides a lot of photographic opportunities, believe most trekkers, who are also passionate photographers. Walking through the tough path they come across hidden milieus and rich flora fauna Oman has to offer. The early morning trek much before the sun breaks the day, is the perfect time when the colours of the sky and the blooms of the day are well noticed. The strenuous walks and climbs ring a note of peace, with nature’s bounty and placidness surrounding them. Seeing these natural wonders from a distance and getting up close to them creates a lot of difference, is what the trekkers believe in.

Setting foot on unknown terrain alone to photograph could pose danger, bringing in more adversities than memories. Trekking, therefore, is the best option when it comes to photographing a hidden location. “I have seen several places from where the ground below or the sky above might look more amazing but never got the guts to go their alone. Therein came trekking with group of like-minded people, with whom I have explored unseen paths and captured endless moments and the beauty of Oman,” says Manjunath Pai, who loves to photograph every moment of his trek in Oman.

Are you ready to reveal a pictorial trek the next time you pass by the wilderness?

Gear basics:

Trekking is strenuous as anytime the path can change leading to one experiencing a high rise and steep descents. Experts suggest keeping it light and carrying a good backpack for the camera.

A single camera body, a wide angle lens, enough batteries, SD cards and avoiding tripod make it easy to carry through the hurdled path.

A lens hood is a must for the lens to be safe from breaking and scratches.

Keep plastic bags and water resistant gears handy when trekking in the wadis.

Light plays an important role in photography. Dawn is the perfect time to get the right contrast of the sky and the land.

Enjoy the trek, observe and grab it with your eyes and then click.