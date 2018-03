MUSCAT: The Supreme Council for Planning in cooperation with Institute of Public Admiration (IPA) supported by the implementation of follow up unit on Monday launched the second version of the national capacity building programme in the field of economic studies and development projects.

The ‘capacity building in project classification, testing and evaluation’ is one of a three initiatives implemented by the Supreme Council for Planning as part of economic diversification initiatives of the national economic diversification programme ‘Tanfeedh’.

The six-week long programme, which will include 100 training hours, will rehabilitate national specialised cadres in conducting feasibility studies, which is one of the priorities of the coming stage to ensure high degree of efficiency and implement the strategic aims and visions of the socio-economic development. The project will help in facilitating the public organisations aims and plans.

Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidy, CEO of IPA, said that the project aims at enhancing the participants’ knowledge of the developmental planning of the Sultanate, the importance of evaluating the development project, the mechanisms for financing development projects, the public private partnership mechanism and the best international models for project analysis and classification.

Shaikh Said bin Rashid al Qatabi, Director-General of the Social Sectors at the Secretariat General for Planning of the Supreme Council for Planning and head of the initiative work team said that the programme will highlight the challenges and difficulties facing the public and private organisations.

He added that the programme is part of the capacity building initiative in project classification, selection and evaluation.

The implementation of this imitative has been entrusted to the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning in cooperation with the work team which comprises representatives of the Ministry of Civil Service, the Institute of Public Administration, the Ministry of Finance, the Financial and Administrative State Audit Institution and the State General Reserve Fund. This team supervises the implementation of the initiative and develops the right mechanisms for its implementation. The programme discusses eight basic themes that include planning development project, the development projects as a concept, the project’s initial, marketing, technical, financial studies, sensitivity analysis, the socio-economic role and drafting the final report of the feasibility study. While 25 per cent of the programme will be dedicated for the theoretical part which will introduce basic concepts of the feasibility study, 75 per cent will be dedicated for practical exercises on the various themes covered during the programme. — ONA

