Canon India launches new RF85mm f/1.2L USM lens

Oman Observer

Japanese digital imaging major Canon launched its new RF85mm f/1.2L USM portrait prime lens for Rs 219,995 in India. The new RF85mm lens redefines what an 85mm lens can achieve on Canon’’s EOS R system, enabling professional photographers to create beautiful bokeh effects, the company said in a statement. The RF85mm f/1.2L USM utilises the wide diameter and short back focus distance of the RF mount to achieve an 85mm lens with a bright aperture of f/1.2, ultra-high resolution and autofocus function. With its large aperture of f/1.2, the RF85mm f/1.2L USM allows more light to enable photographers to control light exposure and its 9-blade circular aperture also delivers amazingly beautiful and soft bokeh. The f/1.2 aperture enables the capturing of sharp and crisp images in low light environments with higher shutter speed.

