Canon India launches new mirrorless camera EOS M50

New Delhi: Canon India on Friday launched “EOS M50” — a new mirrorless camera for the millennials in India that houses the “DIGIC 8” image processor to ensure better picture quality and comes with 4K movie shooting capability. “EOS M50” is available with a single kit option for Rs 61,995.

Equipped with an improved “dual pixel CMOS AF”, the lightweight portable camera with 24.1MP “APS-C sized CMOS” sensor will help users shoot ultra-high definition movies even under low-light conditions. With the touch and drag AF, users are also able to select and move the AF frame via touch panel while looking through the built-in 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder (EVF).

“India is an evolving market and so are the demands and expectations of the customers. EOS M50 strengthens our commitment to the mirrorless segment. This product is a result of our ‘consumer-first’ approach,” Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, told reporters here. — IANS

Like this: Like Loading...