Cannes award winning Lebanese film screened

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 – Capharnaum the Lebanese film which won Cannes jury prize and won several awards and nominations across the world, was screened before a packed audience at Lunar Cinemas in Al Muzn Mall last week. Albert Samaha, Ambassador of Lebanon to the Sultanate, Omani officials were in attendance. Directed by award winning Nadine Labaki, the film touches on life of children in the slums, the plight of Syrian refugees and child abuse. “Capharnaum is certainly a mark on the Lebanese film scenario and more international acclaims will be on the way. This film will also encourage film-makers to choose Lebanon as a country for their future films”, Albert Samaha, ambassador of Lebanon to the Sultanate, said. Initially released in September last year, the film which collected $6.9 million, was Lebanon’s entry to Oscars. “The premiere was an amazing experience for the film lovers of the country as a film of such global acclaim was premiered here”, said Mireille Shouaib, CEO of Lunar Cinemas.

