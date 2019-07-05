Candidates’ list to be out tomorrow

MUSCAT: The list of candidates for the Majlis Ash’shura’s 9th term elections will be announced on Sunday. The list will be published at walis’ offices as well as on the official website of the Majlis election. The Ministry of Interior said that there will a five-day period for raising objections, starting from the day of publication of the list. Objections can be lodged through the official election website. According to Article 38 of the Act of Majlis Ash’shura elections, stakeholders can appeal against any candidate during the period. The outcome of applications will be available from the Election Commission within 10 days after the five-day rejection period. — ONA

Related