Cancer walkathon on Oct 30

Muscat, Oct 21 – The 15th Walkathon, organised by Oman Cancer Association (OCA), will be held at Qurum Nature Park on October 30. It will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. The theme of this year’s walkathon is ‘I Care’. The event will be inaugurated by HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmood al Said. Announcing this at a press conference, OCA Chairman Dr Wahid al Kharousi said: “Once again, it is time to share a part of our day with cancer patients, survivors and families by joining the Oman Cancer Association’s annual walkathon.”

“The aim is to create a joyful atmosphere of creating awareness about all forms of cancer. Let us together address the spirit of the annual October global Pink Ribbon month for breast cancer,” said an OCA statement. “Let us give our mothers, wives, daughters, aunts, grandmothers and friends an opportunity to be aware and appreciate the importance of repeated regular examination for early diagnosis and cure,” it said. The walkathon venue will have a children’s corner, which will sensitise children about the term ‘cancer’ and clear misconceptions associated with the disease.

Women over 40 years of age have been asked to avail of the services of mobile mammography unit on the occasion. The event will also see a short recreational programme and a raffle draw.

Lakshmi Kothaneth