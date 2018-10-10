Cancer Association partners with Grand Millennium

MUSCAT: Millennium Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Oman Cancer Association (OCA) to raise awareness around the importance of breast screening and early detection of breast cancer. Grand Millennium Muscat, Millennium Executive Apartments Muscat, Millennium Mussanah and Millennium Salalah will be placing donation boxes at the main reception area, to encourage guests and visitors to support the cause.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide.

WHO said cancer rates in the region are expected to double from an estimated 555,318 new cases in 2012 to nearly 961,098 in 2030. The National Cancer Institute states that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. According to the Ministry of Health in Oman, 170 women are diagnosed with the disease every year, making it one of the most common cancers among Omanis.

Related