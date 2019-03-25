Cancellations of Oman Air flights till April-end

Muscat: Oman Air flights will continue to be disrupted with cancellations, which was triggered by the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes. Certain flights will be cancelled until April-end, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

“As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max, we have cancelled the following flights in the period between March 19 and March 30. We are rebooking guests on alternative/next available flights to their destinations. We advise all our guests who are due to travel during the same period to check the flight status or call 24531111,” the airline said last week.

Flights to Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Bahrain, Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, Salalah, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Amman and Karachi will be affected during this period.

The grounding of 737 Max aircraft followed the Ethiopian Airlines disaster eight days ago that killed 157 people, which led to the grounding of Boeing’s marquee MAX fleet globally and sparked a high-stakes inquiry for the aviation industry.

Related