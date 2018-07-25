Canada to re-examine gun laws after Toronto shooting

Washington/Montreal: A shooting rampage in Toronto that took three lives, including the gunman’s, has municipal, provincial and federal officials grappling with how to reduce gun violence in Canada’s largest metropolis. Mayor John Tory has thrown his support behind a handgun ban in the city of Toronto, saying he can’t understand why anyone would need a gun in the city. On Tuesday evening, the city council voted overwhelmingly to call on the federal and provincial governments to ban the sale of handguns and ammunition in the city, as well a number of other initiatives to tackle the problem of gun violence in Toronto. However, it’s not clear what effect if any the city council vote will have on actual sale of guns and ammunition in Toronto since the issue is under provincial and federal jurisdiction. — DPA

