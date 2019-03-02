Canada extradites top Chinese executive to US

OTTAWA: Canada on Friday launched the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States — the latest move in a case that has roiled relations between the North American neighbours and China.

Beijing was quick to react, saying Ottawa’s action amounted to a “severe political incident.”

The 47-year-old Huawei executive and businesswoman was changing planes in Vancouver in December when she was detained at Washington’s request on suspicion of violating United States sanctions on Iran — sparking arrests of Canadians in China that were seen as retaliatory.

“Today, Department of Justice Canada officials issued an Authority to Proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Meng Wanzhou,” the government said in a statement.

Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, is due in court on March 6, when prosecutors will present the evidence against her and lay out detailed arguments for her extradition.

The decision, the statement said, followed a “thorough and diligent” review which found sufficient evidence to warrant putting the matter before a judge.

At the end of the process — which could last months, or even years — Canada’s attorney general will have the final say on whether or not to hand Meng over.

Beijing on Saturday voiced its “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to Canada, which obstinately moves forward the so-called judicial extradition process.” Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement the United States and Canada were “abusing their bilateral extradition treaty to apply arbitrary coercive measures against Chinese citizens, in violation of their rights and legitimate interests”.

“This is a severe political incident.” China had “solemnly protested” to the Canadian authorities for Meng’s release, and called on the US to drop its arrest warrant and extradition request, Lu added.

Meng has been released on bail pending the outcome of the hearings.

China is furious over the US charges against Meng, saying they are the product of “strong political motivations” and an attempt to undermine its flagship telecoms company.

Huawei has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Nine days after Meng’s arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor — in what was widely seen as an act of retaliation. — AFP

