Can visitors drive in Oman?

Muscat: Can business travellers or tourists drive in Oman?

Replying to a query, Royal Oman Police (ROP) has clarified on the eligibility criteria for travellers who wish to drive during their stay in Oman.

“A visitor who arrives in the Sultanate on a visa is entitled to drive a private or a rental vehicle if he has a valid driving license from his home or from any other country. The license must have a minimum validity of three months,” ROP said.

A foreign visitor can use his international driving license for three months and may not use their vehicle for other purposes than tourism or visit purposes, according to sources.

The drivers must have the license and the passport in their possession at the time of stay in Oman.

Visitors with valid European, American, GCC or an International driving license can drive rental cars in Oman, according to an official at the car rental company.

“Oman is ranked in the top ten for the quality of its road network, but motorists must keep in the mountainous topography, extreme weather conditions, traffic rules and the fact that vehicles are driven on the right side of the road,” the official said.