Campaigning concludes for second-phase of LS polls

New Delhi: The campaigning came to an end on Tuesday for 97 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories which will go to the polls on Thursday in the second phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Since poll timings vary in different seats, the campaigning period also ended at different times between 3 p.m and 6 p.m in different constituencies (except Madurai) — 48 hours before the voting closure time.

In Madurai, since the polling period is till 8 p.m. due to the famous car festival that day, campaigning in the constituency was allowed till 8 p.m on Tuesday as well.

The 48-hour period preceding the conclusion of voting is called the “silence period” during which any kind of political campaigning is prohibited.

As the silence period began, the election rallies and street corner meetings ended in the 97 constituencies of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Tripura and Puducherry.

In the first phase, voting will take place in all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. It will also cover 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Bihar and Odisha, and three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

The electorate in five Assam constituencies, two Jammu and Kashmir constituencies, and one constituency each in Manipur, Tripura and Puducherry, would also cast their votes in this phase. — IANS

Related