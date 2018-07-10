Camp on recycling products concludes

MUSCAT: Ajyal Hemmaty Centre held a five-day camp on recycling products at the Al Hoota Cave Lounge from July 1-5.

The camp included participation of 16 boys aged between 10-12 years-old), and underwent several recreational and adventure activities. The camp was led by Omani coach Yaqoob al Rab’ani and Greek coach Kostis Grivakis. The participants were taught how to turn consumed woods and plastic cans into consumable materials.

The adventure activities took different places in the Wilayat of al Hamra, including Jabel Shams.

The trainees were introduced to various archaeological landmarks in the wilayat, and were taught basics of first aid and rope-rescue techniques.

