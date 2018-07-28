Camp focuses on responsible citizen

MUSCAT: ‘Responsible citizen’ summer programme organised by the Ministry of Education, at North Batinah concluded on Thursday.

The programme was held under auspices of Shaikh Ali Mansoor al Busaidy, Wali of Saham, in presence of Mohammed al Saidi, Assistant General Manager for educational evaluation and top officials at main hall of Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Suhar. As many as 600 students participated in the summer camp which was held in six different centres in the wilayats of South Al Batinah and North Batinah. About 100 members participated in each centre.

The theme of programme was focused on responsible citizen. The programme aims to emphasise the importance of values in students by achieving their personal, social and national aspirations in cooperation with other government and private sectors providing educational programme.

Khadija al Essai, one of the students who participated said the programme was useful for all the participants. She said the students improved their skills in different fields like poetry and Inshad (Islamic singing).

She hopes that such programmes should be held continuously as they invested their leisure time profitably.

“It was my first experience to lead a media team which consisted of over 15 members and volunteers from different wilayats. We used to write and edit news and articles about the summer camps and publish it in different media channels and social media accounts,” said Khadija al Kiyumi, supervisor of media team at the summer camp.

