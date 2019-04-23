Local 

CAMBRIDGE TRAINING COURSES

Oman Observer

The staff and management of the School of Foundation welcomed teachers from universities and private institutes to the workshop entitled ‘Cambridge Training Courses for English Language Teachers’ on Tuesday at the Airport Heights campus. The workshop was designed to inspire both new and experienced teachers to take the next steps in their professional development and showcase the various options available to them in partnership with Cambridge Assessment English, a branch of Cambridge University.

