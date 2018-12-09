Call for unity to face challenges

RIYADH: The GCC leaders and their representatives on Sunday began the 39th GCC Summit at Diriya Palace in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Sultanate’s delegation is led by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The summit was opened by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the current session of the GCC Council.

Speaking at the opening, King Salman expressed thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, for the good efforts made during his chairmanship of the GCC Supreme Council’s previous session to enhance the GCC march.

Later, Sheikh Sabah in his speech pointed out the conditions experienced by the region and the dangerous challenges facing it. He added that the aggravating pace of such challenges is a source of worry, therefore we need to embody the unity of this entity and to enhance the joint work to support our march.

Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, pointed out to the importance of integrating the GCC states and working to enhance the stability of the Gulf region.

HH Sayyid Fahd thanked the Saudi King for hosting this summit and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to the King and good wishes for the ruling family in Saudi Arabia.

HH Sayyid Fahd called on the GCC leaders to act upon the speech of the Emir of Kuwait who in his speech reflected the reality, and there should be an ideal mechanism for the GCC work.

Later, a closed door session, which was limited to GCC leaders only, began.

The summit discusses a number of important issues of interest for the GCC march, in addition to the reports and recommendations raised by the ministerial committees and action teams with regard to economic, social, political and legal aspects.

It will also review a number of current regional and international issues and the developments in the region.

Earlier in the day, HH Sayyid Fahd arrived in Riyadh to lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the summit.

King Salman led the welcoming party for HH Sayyid Fahd and his delegation.

HH Sayyid Fahd and his delegation were also received by ministers, Saudi senior civil and military officials.

HH Sayyid Fahd is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs and government officials.

Upon his arrival, HH Sayyid Fahd gave the following statement, “It is my honour to take part on behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the 39th GCC Summit being held in Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to convey greetings of His Majesty to the GCC leaders and their representatives along with best wishes of success to the summit to achieve its prospective objectives.

“The rapid regional and international developments make it very important to address them with a common vision that takes into consideration the peculiarity of the GCC experience and its good endeavours to ensure better future for the GCC peoples characterized by growth and stability.

“Since establishment in 1981 till date, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has attained a number of achievements that should be maintained by

enhancing joint coordination to preserve the unique status achieved by the GCC.

“The Sultanate of Oman, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, stressed its support for the GCC march and its constant endeavours to maintain the higher interests of the GCC states to achieve hopes of the current and future generations. While expressing its utmost appreciation to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate appeals to Allah the Almighty to bestow

further progress and prosperity to brotherly Saudi people and all GCC peoples.” — ONA