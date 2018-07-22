Call for ending Gaza siege at Cairo APU

MUSCAT: The emergency meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Union, which concluded in Cairo, called on the international community to continue efforts to pressure the Israeli occupation to end the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. The Sultanate participated in the meeting with a delegation from the Council of Oman headed by Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani, Deputy Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, with the membership of Saif bin Ali al Aamri, member of the State Council, Hilal bin Hamad al Sarmi, member of Majlis Ash’shura and Hilal bin Nasser al Sudrani, member of the Majlis Ash’shura.

During the meeting, the importance of supporting the policy of constructive dialogue was recognised as a way to achieve successful political solutions to the crises in the Arab region, as well as to bring closer views with all parties and to find peaceful solutions away from division and conflict. Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani in his address stressed the Sultanate’s permanent position on the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital. — ONA

