Cahill looks to US and coaching career

Sydney: Australia’s all-time leading goal-scorer Tim Cahill said on Friday he intends to continue playing at club level and is also interested in a coaching career following his retirement from international football.

Cahill, who scored 50 times in 107 appearances for Australia — including five times at the World Cup — announced his retirement earlier this week, ending a storied playing career with the Socceroos.

Cahill, 38, said he intended to live with his family in the United States, heightening speculation that he might seek to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

“International retirement is done, but as for domestic, there could be an opportunity but it is still something I have time to decide,” Cahill told a media conference in Sydney.

He ruled out returning to Australia’s A-League, where he last played with Melbourne City.

“My A-League experience was fantastic… I felt like I had a successful time here. But to live in America and to try and play in the A-League I feel like would be impossible,” he said.

Cahill spent three seasons with the New York Red Bulls from 2012-15 and played largely off the substitutes’ bench last season during spells with City and English Championship side Millwall.

Cahill said he would be open to a collaboration with governing body Football Federation Australia, serving as an “ambassador” to the A-League and beginning a potential career in coaching.

“Looking to the future, I’m interested in coaching. I’m going to spend some time here in Australia and meet with some partners,” he said.

“I’ll fly to UK and start my UEFA B (coaching) licence and then I’ll open the door for offers to play football.”

Cahill added that he was not bitter over playing only a minor role at his final World Cup in Russia, where the Socceroos were winless.

He said while he had done everything possible to be ready for the tournament, there was no bad blood towards Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk and team management. — AFP

Related