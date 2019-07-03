Business forum showcases investment prospects in Nepal

The Embassy of Nepal, Muscat organised a luncheon programme on the theme ‘Investment Prospects in Nepal’, at W Muscat Hotel Muscat, earlier this week.

During the programme, a video was played with highlights of the speeches of the distinguished speakers including the Prime Minister of Nepal during ‘Nepal Investment Summit, 2019’ held on March 29, 30 2019 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal in Sultanate, in her speech, elucidated the importance of Investment in Nepal to achieve the national motto of ‘Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali.’

She explained various sectors including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, education, industrial infrastructure, urban infrastructure, transport infrastructure.

The ambassador also explained about various legal, institutional and policy reforms undertaken by the Government of Nepal to make the investment friendly environment. She also urged for cooperative hands from all over the world for socio-economic prosperity and progress of Nepal.

