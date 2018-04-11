Local 

Bus service to Shannah

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: In a major attempt to boost tourism to Masirah Island, National Ferries Company (NFC) and Mwasalat have announced a new service. While full details have been not provided it has revealed that Mwasalat will launch a bus service to Shannah, onwards travellers to Masirah Island can proceed on the water transport provided by the National Ferries.
The distance to Shannah to Muscat by road is around 500km.
Currently there is a ferry service running between Oman and Masirah Island operated by the National Ferries Company. The Shannah to Masirah ferry crossing operates weekly with a scheduled sailing duration from about 1 hour.

You May Also Like

Oman to see drop in temperatures this week: Met dept

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to see drop in temperatures this week: Met dept

‘Tanfeedh’ unit seeks opinion on NOC rule for expatriates

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Tanfeedh’ unit seeks opinion on NOC rule for expatriates

Shura to host housing minister on May 24, 25

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shura to host housing minister on May 24, 25
%d bloggers like this: