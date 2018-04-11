MUSCAT: In a major attempt to boost tourism to Masirah Island, National Ferries Company (NFC) and Mwasalat have announced a new service. While full details have been not provided it has revealed that Mwasalat will launch a bus service to Shannah, onwards travellers to Masirah Island can proceed on the water transport provided by the National Ferries.

The distance to Shannah to Muscat by road is around 500km.

Currently there is a ferry service running between Oman and Masirah Island operated by the National Ferries Company. The Shannah to Masirah ferry crossing operates weekly with a scheduled sailing duration from about 1 hour.

