Bus route launched to cover Airport Heights area

Muscat: Mwasalat has replaced the route 12b with a new service 12, which will operate between Burj al Sahwa bus station and Al Khuwair from April 5.

The route of Line 12 will start from Burj al Sahwa to cover the following areas – Ministry of Defense, Military Technical College, Oman Tourism College, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Higher Education, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, National Records and Archives Authority, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Al Ghubra Bridge, College of Banking and Financial Studies, Oman, Muscat Private Hospital, Higher Technical College, Al Maha Street and Said bin Taimur Mosque.

Buses will operate at the interval of 30 minutes from 5:45 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays and from 6.40 am to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

Passengers arriving from Ruwi on Route 1 can get off at Ghubra Bridge or Burj al Sahwa and then take the bus on Route 12 for Gala, Madinat al Ifran.

Passengers from Mabela, Mawelah on routes 7 and 10 can get off at Muscat City Center and then take the bus to Route 12 to go to Gala, Madinat Al Irfan and Al Khuwair.