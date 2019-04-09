Bus production at Duqm plant to begin 2020

Muscat: Spread over 100,000 sqm, the Karwa Motors bus manufacturing plant will start production of buses in the second half of 2020.

According to official sources, the manufacturing and assembly plant in Duqm will be well-equipped to produce around 1,000 a year.

Karwa Motors is a joint venture partnership between Mowasalat, Qatar national transport company, with a 70 per cent equity stake and Oman Investment Fund (OIF) with the remaining 30 per cent stake.

“The partners will invest around $7o million in the initial phase of the project – a venture with the potential to underpin the growth of an automobile hub at Duqm over the long-term.

Karwa Motors bus manufacturing plant is one of the several mega industrial projects planned for Duqm.