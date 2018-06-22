BS Software inks multi-million dollar pact with British Airways

Thiruvananthapuram: Technopark-headquartered IBS Software, a leading provider of new-gen IT solutions to the aviation industry, has signed a multi-million dollar contract with British Airways to provide solutions for flight and crew operations management. IBS said the multi-year contract will see the implementation of its newly-launched, state-of-the-art digital platform, iFlight Neo, which will replace the airline’s existing solutions.

iFlight NEO is a browser-based application, providing users with enhanced situational awareness as well as access across multiple platforms and devices.

The technology solution will not only replace the airline’s legacy mainframe operations control system and flight crew tracking system, but also consolidate a number of other applications into one comprehensive system.

Klaus Goersch, CEO at British Airways, said the IBS solution will keep track of the movement and roistering of 270 aircraft and 4,500 pilots around the world. “To be chosen by one of the most prestigious airlines in the world is indeed a defining moment for our iFlight NEO platform. We expect to add substantial business value to BA and be a transformational partner in their quest to achieve increased operational efficiencies and growth,” said VK Mathews, IBS Group Executive Chairman. — IANS

Related