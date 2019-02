Bandar Seri Begawan: The 20th Brunei Darussalam Book Fair opened in the midst of a great celebration of the Sultanate as the first guest of honour of the fair to lighten it with its ancient civilisation with a rich knowledge asset that has contributed to the heritage of humanity.

The exhibition, which coincides with the 35th anniversary of the National Day celebration of Brunei Darussalam, as well as the selection of Bandar Seri Begawan as The Capital of Islamic Culture for the Asia Region in 2019, was held under the patronage of Maj Gen (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, in the presence of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, who heads the Sultanate’s delegation to the exhibition, and Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashel al Maskary, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashel al Maskary expressed his gratitude for the Sultanate’s participation as a guest of honour at the exhibition.

The opening ceremony included musical performances by the Oud Amateur Society, types of Arabic calligraphy used throughout the ages, and an exhibition on the preparation of Omani Halwa. — ONA

