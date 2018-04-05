Broadcom moves back to the US

San Francisco: Semi-conductor manufacturer Broadcom, which recently failed in a bid to buy US rival Qualcomm, has transferred its headquarters from Singapore to the US as promised.

The move effective on Wednesday was approved by shareholders on March 23 and then endorsed by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore on April 2, the company said.

“The completion of our re-domiciliation to the United States marks an important milestone in our company’s history as Broadcom has been an American company in every respect but our legal domicile,” said CEO Hock Tan. — AFP

