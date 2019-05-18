British royals celebrate 3rd wedding in 12 months

London: The British royal family gathered for its third Windsor Castle wedding in a year as Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot on Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth II watching on. Windsor, 38, the daughter of the monarch’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael, married financier Thomas Kingston in Saint George’s Chapel at the historic castle, west of London. Queen Elizabeth led the royal family at the wedding and was joined by her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip. The sovereign’s grandson Prince Harry, who married Meghan in the chapel on May 19 last year, also attended. The couple’s first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6 and both mother and son skipped Saturday’s ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank at the chapel in October. Harry’s brother Prince William did not attend as he was presenting the trophy at the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley in London later on Saturday.

Known as Ella, Windsor works as a freelance features writer and as the arts and travel director for London-based brand company Branding Latin America. A great-granddaughter of king George V, who died in 1936, she is 52nd in line to the throne and, unlike her parents, carries out no royal duties. It was king George who changed the family name from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to Windsor — after the castle — in 1917 due to anti-German sentiment during World War I. — AFP

