British Council partners with Muscat University for IELTS

MUSCAT: British Council has brought Muscat University on board as an official British Council Test Centre, meeting a growing demand for the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test, IELTS, in addition to other UK qualification tests. This partnership demonstrates an increased recognition of the role of English language to empower young people to compete in a globalised workforce.

The agreement was signed at Muscat University on April 30. The event was attended by HMA Hamish Cowell, British Ambassador to Oman; Helen Mehta, Country Director, British Council Oman; Tim Hood, Regional Exams Director MENA; Deep Adhikari, Deputy Regional Exams Manager; Dr Jumma Ali al Juma, Chairman of the Muscat University Board of Trustees; and Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Vice-Chancellor, Mucat University.

According to British Council, English language proficiency is an essential skill for navigating a global workforce and breaking down barriers in business and empowering the pool of Omani talent.

Muscat University offers testing facilities for 275 Paper Based IELTS tests in a sitting, as well as 50 seats for the newly launched Computer Delivered IELTS.

This capacity allows for 17,000 IELTS tests to be conducted at Muscat University in a year, which is a significant step in terms of offering greater accessibility and convenience to potential IELTS test takers.

British Council Oman Director Helen Mehta said: “Through our work in education, English and the arts we make a real difference to the lives of millions of people in the UK and around the world. We collaborate with a broad spectrum of organisations in Oman, leveraging our global networks, expertise and trust to help them achieve their goals.

“When it comes to our business partners, we are extremely happy to have formalised our relationship with Muscat University and are delighted with the new state of the art space we have for our examination candidates. Muscat University is natural fit for the British Council in terms of being a quality brand and we are very pleased to be associated with them. We look forward to developing this relationship and providing examinations to even more candidates.”

Muscat University Vice-Chancellor Professor Yusra Mouzughi said: “Having the United Kingdom’s international organisation for educational opportunities within the Muscat University building is a really great reflection of what makes us unique. “We proudly bear the name of Oman’s capital city, but also have deep links to the United Kingdom through our excellent academic partnerships and dual degrees.”

