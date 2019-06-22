Science Tech 

Breast cancer raises heart disease risk: Study

Breast cancer raises heart disease risk: study New York: Researchers have found that postmenopausal women with breast cancer are at greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease. “Heart disease appears more commonly in women treated for breast cancer because of the toxicities of chemotherapy, radiation therapy and use of aromatase inhibitors, which lower estrogen,” said JoAnn Pinkerton, Professor at the University of Virginia. The cardiovascular effects may occur more than five years after radiation exposure, with the risk persisting for up to 30 years.

“Heart-healthy lifestyle modifications will decrease both the risk of recurrent breast cancer and the risk of developing heart disease,” Pinkerton said. The goal of the study was to compare and evaluate risk factors for cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women who are survivors of breast cancer and women without breast cancer. For the findings, more than 90 postmenopausal breast cancer survivors were compared with 192 postmenopausal women. The study was published in the Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society.

