Breast cancer campaign continues

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) continues the National Campaign for Early Detection of Breast Cancer, which was launched on September 16 and lasts until March 14 next year.

The National Campaign is organised by the Ministry of Health, represented by the Women and Child Health Department (WCHD), and in collaboration with Oman Cancer Association (OCA) and Hoffmann–La Roche Company.

The campaign vehicle tours all the governorates of the Sultanate, starting from Dhofar and ending in Al Dhahirah. It aims at educating the community about the early detection of various breast diseases.

During the campaign, women aged between 40 and 69 will be examined through mammogram, where the global and local statistics proved that this age group is the most vulnerable to various breast tumours, especially the malignant ones.

— ONA

Related