Breaking: Several high-ranking jobs fully reserved for Omanis

Oman Observer

Muscat: The government has totally banned the recruitment of expatriates to several high-ranking or senior positions in the private sector.

The announcement was made in Article 1 of the ministerial decision Decree 221/2019 issued by Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, on Sunday.

Article 2 states that the expatriates employed in the above-mention professions shall continue until the expiry of their visa/work permit, which will be not renewed afterwards.

The recruitment of expatriates will be banned in the following professions –

  1. Assistant general manager
  2. Administrative manager
  3. Manager or director of Human Resources
  4. Manager for employee affairs
  5. Training managers
  6. Follow-up managers
  7. Public relations managers
  8. Assistant director/managers
  9. All administrative and clerical occupations

