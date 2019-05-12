Breaking: Several high-ranking jobs fully reserved for Omanis
Muscat: The government has totally banned the recruitment of expatriates to several high-ranking or senior positions in the private sector.
The announcement was made in Article 1 of the ministerial decision Decree 221/2019 issued by Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, on Sunday.
Article 2 states that the expatriates employed in the above-mention professions shall continue until the expiry of their visa/work permit, which will be not renewed afterwards.
The recruitment of expatriates will be banned in the following professions –
- Assistant general manager
- Administrative manager
- Manager or director of Human Resources
- Manager for employee affairs
- Training managers
- Follow-up managers
- Public relations managers
- Assistant director/managers
- All administrative and clerical occupations