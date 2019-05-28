Eid holidays announced in Oman

Muscat: Eid al-Fitr holidays for employees in ministries, public bodies and other units of the administrative apparatus have been announced. Holidays begin from June 4 (Tuesday) till June 8. Work resumes on June 9 (Sunday).

The Ministry of Manpower in a statement said for private sector institutions and companies, Eid holidays will begin from June 4 until June 8 . Work will resume on June 9.

The statement said employers and employees may agree to a suitable compensation if it is necessary to work during the holidays.

