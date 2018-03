Moscow: Five-time world champions Brazil showed no signs of missing Neymar as they fine-tuned preparations for this year’s World Cup with a confident 3-0 victory over tournament hosts Russia on Friday.

Inter Milan full-back Miranda scored the opener while Barcelona midfield pair Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho scored one apiece at Moscow’s renovated Luzhniki stadium where the World Cup final will be played. “I’m very happy with my team’s performance,” Brazilian manager Tite said. “My players put into practice everything that we planned for this match.

“They’ve learned well all the lessons that we’ve been working on in training and they converted the chances that they created into goals.

“In the first half we studied Russia’s play and tactics and made certain changes at the break to show our best in the second half. I believe my team is almost ready for the World Cup.

Tite’s next job is to psychologically prepare Brazil for a match with their 2014 semifinal nemesis Germany.

“Now we need to forget the 7-1 defeat at the previous World Cup and to perform with dignity in Berlin. We must be mentally strong and we have no other choice but to play our best football on Tuesday.”

Brazil, who were without injured superstar Neymar, started brightly and in the fifth minute Dani Alves lobbed the ball into the area to Gabriel Jesus but the Manchester City striker shot straight at Russia’s goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. Brazil dominated play and possession, but failed to create any more serious chances before the break as Russia defended in numbers.

